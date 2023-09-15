Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Completes Special ODI Double, Joins Kapil Dev In Elite List

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday entered record books as he completed 200 ODI wickets. During the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four, Jadeja became only the second Indian player after 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to complete the unique ODI double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the ODI format.

Jadeja bagged his 200th wicket as he dismissed Shamim Hossain. The all-rounder has taken 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings at an average of 36.83 and an economy rate of 4.89.

The moment when Jadeja completed 200 wickets in ODIs.



Before the game against Bangladesh, Jadeja needed only a wicket to complete 200 wickets in ODIs and join Kapil Dev in a unique record for 2000 runs and 200 wickets for India in ODIs. Till Jadeja’s feat, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain was the only Indian all-rounder to record double (2000 runs and 200 wickets) which he achieved in 166 ODI innings in 1978.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's fighting half-centuries propelled Bangladesh to 265/8 against India after Men in Blue gave early blows. Shakib scored the highest for Bangladesh scoring 80 (85 balls) while Hridoy played a fine knock of 54 runs. For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three while Mohammed Shami scalped two wicket.