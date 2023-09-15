trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662785
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: 'What A Journey,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As Tilak Varma Makes ODI Debut For Team India

IND vs BAN: Tilak Varma made his ODI debut for India on Friday.

Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: 'What A Journey,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As Tilak Varma Makes ODI Debut For Team India Source: Twitter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in their last Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Tilak Varma has made his ODI debut.

India have made five changes. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have been given a rest. While, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit, said an offical before the match.


Fans could not keep calm after the Mumbai Indians batter received his debut cap, take a look at the reactions here:

Tanzim Hasan is also making his ODI debut for Bangladesh.  India will look to continue their winning streak in the tournament while Bangladesh will try to end their Asia Cup stint with a win in the Super Four stage.  

Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We are gonna field first. It is something we haven't done in the tournament, we haven't done it under lights so it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone. Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game. We got to give game time to some other guys who haven't played. We have made five changes, Tilak makes his debut. Shami and Prasidh also come in. Suryakumar also gets a game." 

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said: "I was a bit confused to what to do and it's not a bad thing for us to bat first. The guys haven't played much and they will get opportunities. Tanzim is making his debut, so very excited for him. This is an eye-opener for us and we want to do our best before World Cup."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train