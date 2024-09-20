Bangladesh’s Aggressive Fielding Strikes Akash Deep After Near Miss With Rishabh Pant, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The opening Test between India and Bangladesh at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium took a dramatic turn on Day Two when a fierce throw from Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud struck Indian pacer Akash Deep in the back. The moment sparked memories of a similar incident just a day earlier, when Rishabh Pant narrowly avoided being hit by a misdirected throw, leading to a heated exchange with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das. As tensions escalated, the cricketing drama only intensified.

Rishabh Pant v Litton Das pic.twitter.com/iZ0M51iYkU September 19, 2024

Akash deep hits by a throw from fielder...



- The physio is out to tend to Akash Deep pic.twitter.com/WbNVVmVdg0 — _VA_LT (@x_vault_) September 20, 2024

A Fiery Encounter on Day Two

Day Two began with India looking to build on their overnight score of 356 for 7, with Ravindra Jadeja and centurion Ravichandran Ashwin holding the fort. Unfortunately, Jadeja fell early on his overnight score of 86, bringing Akash Deep to the crease. Playing in just his second Test, Akash showcased grit and determination, but soon found himself the target of a wayward throw.

As he scrambled back into his crease, Hasan Mahmud unleashed a throw that smacked Akash squarely in the back. The throw, meant to be a direct hit to the stumps, was unnecessary, as replays clearly showed Akash was safely within his crease. The incident prompted a brief halt in play to ensure the pacer wasn’t seriously injured. While Akash managed to shake off the pain, the disruption seemed to affect his focus, and just a few deliveries later, he attempted an ambitious shot that resulted in his dismissal by Taskin Ahmed for 17.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Akash's brief stay at the crease added 24 valuable runs for the eighth wicket alongside Ashwin. However, India's innings soon came to an end at 376, with Mahmud capping off his five-wicket haul by removing Jasprit Bumrah for 7.

Flashback to Pant’s Fiery Exchange

The tension surrounding these on-field incidents took root on Day One, when Rishabh Pant was at the receiving end of a similarly aggressive throw. As Pant took a quick single, a misdirected throw from the deep came dangerously close to hitting him. Visibly annoyed, Pant exchanged words with Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper Litton Das, a conversation that was picked up by the stump mic.

"Mere ko kyu maar rahe ho? (Why are you hitting me?)" Pant fired at Das, to which the Bangladesh keeper calmly responded, "Woh to maarega hi na (the fielder has to throw)." The exchange was brief, but it set the tone for what has been an intense and high-strung Test match so far.

Bangladesh’s Aggression: A Strategy or Overzealous?

Bangladesh’s aggressive fielding tactics in this Test, particularly their sharp throws at the stumps, have raised eyebrows. While direct hits can certainly create pressure, the needless aggression—especially when the batsman is already inside the crease—has sparked controversy. Akash Deep’s incident on Day Two appeared to be a clear case of overzealous fielding, especially after the similar near-miss with Pant on Day One.

This approach might be a reflection of Bangladesh’s strategy to unsettle India, especially considering India’s strong recovery from a precarious position at 144 for 6 on Day One. But there’s a fine line between competitive edge and reckless aggression, and Bangladesh’s bowlers seem to be treading dangerously close to that boundary.

Ashwin and Jadeja Turn the Tide

While the focus has been on the fielding incidents, it’s important not to overlook the stellar performances that have defined this Test match so far. India’s recovery from a seemingly hopeless position on Day One can be attributed to a monumental 199-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin’s sublime 113 was a masterclass in resilience and technique, anchoring India’s innings after their top order faltered. Jadeja’s controlled aggression, which earned him 86 crucial runs, complemented Ashwin perfectly, allowing India to post a respectable total. Without this partnership, India’s total of 376 could have been far lower, leaving Bangladesh with the upper hand going into the third day.

Hasan Mahmud’s Standout Bowling

Despite the controversial throw, Hasan Mahmud’s bowling was one of the highlights of Bangladesh’s performance. His pace and precision earned him a well-deserved five-wicket haul, including key dismissals like Ashwin and Bumrah. Mahmud’s ability to exploit the Chennai pitch, coupled with his persistence, has kept Bangladesh in contention, even as they look to overcome India’s total.