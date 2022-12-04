IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs BAN 1st ODI match in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1130 AM IST, December 4

Team India will have their task cut out when they take on Bangladesh in the first of the three ODIs on Sunday (December 4) at the Dhaka stadium. Bangladesh are being led by Litton Das after captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out due to an injury, which is a huge blow to their hopes in the series. The injury to Iqbal could be a blessing in disguise for Bangladesh who must be looking for a new captain in time to come. Litton is quite capable of leading the side and is currently in form. He, alongwith seniors like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, will be the key players to watch out from Bangladesh's perspective.

When it comes to India, there is good news and there is bad news as well. Good news is that captain Rohit Sharma returns to lead. So do Virat Kohli, KL Rahul. These three will be fresh from a break that took after the T20 World Cup 2022 heartbreak. The bad news is that India will miss Mohammed Shami who was ruled out of the series early on Saturday due to a shoulder injury. Umran Malik joins Team India as his replacement. Not to forget, India do not have services of either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Jasprit Bumrah so they will lack experience in the bowling department.

It is a good opportunity again for the likes of Malik, Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen. It will be interesting to see whether Kuldeep gets his ODI debut as India would want to ready the next pace battery ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup which they are hosting.

The two Captains unveil the ODI series trophy on the eve of the 1st ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur.#BANvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/h08tPXn69b— BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2022

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 1st ODI

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

My Dream11 Team - IND vs BAN 1st ODI

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Washington Sundar, Shakib al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj