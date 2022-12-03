Ahead of IND vs BAN 1st ODI, Mohammed Shami ruled out of series, Umran Malik named replacement

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the India vs Bangladesh ODIs due to a hand injury. Shami is healing a hand injury which could keep the ace pacer out of the Tests ve Bangladesh too. This is a big blow for Team India considering the fact that even Jasprit Bumrah is missing in the squad as he is on his way back from a back issue. Shami was rested for the New Zealand's white ball tour and this injury comes as a shocker. There is no update so far on Shami's injury yet, to what extent he has damaged the hand. Umran Malik has been named as the replacement, confirmed the selectors on Saturday.

However, there is no surety that Umran will be able to reach Bangladesh by the start of the first ODI, which kicks off at 11.30 am IST on December 4, which is tomorrow.

With the pacers falling prey to injuries, India have been tested in the white ball formats. Shami will be told to go to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to help recover in time.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's first training session in Bangladesh ahead of the three-match ODI series.#BANvIND



_ - BCB pic.twitter.com/AXncaYWeup — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2022

"Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement," read BCCI's press release.



India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik