Battling indifferent form, veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan is working on his sweep shot and reverse hit as part of his preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home next year. Having scored just one half-century in his last nine innings, the 37-year-old left-hander faces the heat in the build up to the ODI showpiece.

Shubman Gill, who is not part of the series in Bangladesh, has emerged as a strong contender to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the World Cup. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had a special session with him ahead of the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7). “It’s good to practice more. These shots will come handy in these conditions. Even in the World Cup in India where spinners will make an impact, those shots will be helpful. I always enjoy playing them. It’s good to practice more in these conditions,” Dhawan said on the eve of their must win game.

Dhawan’s struggles in the recent past have hurt India in the powerplay. In the first ODI against Bangladesh, Dhawan scored 7 from 17 balls as Indian batters were bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Details

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: December 7, 1130am IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ebadot Hossain

Captain: Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Mohammed Siraj

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Sen, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar