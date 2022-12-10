topStoriesenglish
IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs BAN 3rd ODI match in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1130 AM IST, December 10

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs BAN, India Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

It will be a tough task for Team India when they take on Bangladesh in the third and last ODI of the series at Chattogram. The Men In Blue are without their captain Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out due to a thumb injury. The onus now falls on the likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to try and help the team win the last ODI to finish on a high but more importantly avoid a whitewash in hands of Bangladesh, who have never ever inflicted a clean sweep on India across formats. Bangladesh will aim to do just that after wrapping up series in Dhaka with a win in 2nd ODI. 

The Tigers are playing like one in this series. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been their hero in this series, playing a superb knock in the 1st ODI to take Bangladesh past the winning mark and then in the 2nd ODI when chips were down, he scored a brilliant ton to take his side to a strong total. Bangladesh bowlers have also been in superb form of late with Shakib Al Hasan leading them with disciplined spin bowling. They ensure India batters are tightened and not given any scope to play freely. 

In a nutshell, Bangladesh are playing the perfect game in their backyard. These are the conditions that they know and they are not just challenging but beating India now. The visitors are facing a crisis of players. With Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen falling prey to different injuries, they are left with less options to play with. That is why it is important for likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul and Dhawan to step up and show the path to the team and ensure they have a win in this series. 

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 3rd ODI match

Keeper –  KL Rahul

Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Litton Das

All-rounders – Mehidy Hasan (C), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Bowlers –   Mustafizur Rahman, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

