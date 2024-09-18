IND vs BAN Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch First Test Between India And Bangladesh In Chennai

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will start their assignment against a strong Bangladesh side at home. The two-match Test series will begin for India in their fight to make it to a third consecutive World Test Championship final. The Indian team will then host New Zealand for three Tests before taking part in the five-match tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test match against Bangladesh will be taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. This will be the first Test that will be held at the Chepauk stadium since February 2021. The Indian team has sustained losses in just four Test matches at home in over a decade and they will look to continue their winning run in the upcoming series.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming:

When will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, September 19, 2024, from 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh be held?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh can be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

India’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh Squad for the first Test vs India: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.