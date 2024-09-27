IND vs BAN: Ravi Shastri Shares Heartfelt Message For 'Raghu Bhaiya’, Post Goes Viral

Ahead of India's second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, former India head coach Ravi Shastri posted a picture on his X handle where he lauded the team’s throwdown specialist Raghuvendra Diwedi who is also known as "Raghu Bhaiya”.

Shastri praised Raghuvendra for playing a vital role in the Indian team as he has been helping the batters prepare for fast bowling. Back in 2011, Raghuvendra started working with the Indian team as a training assistant. He is known for giving throwdowns at high speeds. Legendary cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have also praised Raghuvendra for his consistency. Dhoni also cited him as an "overseas pace specialist”.

Always good to see the Man Friday and the heartbeat of the Indian Cricket team - Raghu pic.twitter.com/DkT95qODhP — Ravi Shastri (RaviShastriOfc) September 27, 2024

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri served as the head coach of the team India from 2017 to 2021 and after that Rahul Dravid took the onus. Under the coaching of Shastri, India outplayed Australia on their soil in the 2021 series. Rahul Dravid on the other hand, guided India to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 titles in West Indies.

Currently, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is coaching the Men in Blue. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is currently taking part in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The Indian team has won the first Test already and they are currently taking part in the second Test in Kanpur.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.