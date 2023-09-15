IND Vs BAN LIVE Streaming For Free: How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 Super Four India Vs Bangladesh Match LIVE On TV And Laptop

Team India will be up against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Both teams will be playing for pride as Rohit Sharma’s have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final to face Sri Lanka on Sunday, while Bangladesh have already crashed out of the tournament.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 39 times in the ODIs in the past and the ‘Men in Blue’ have won 31 of those encounters while Bangladesh have won 7 times and 1 ended in No-Result. Team India will look to keep their unbeaten run going in the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which they host from next month.

India’s first Group A match against Pakistan was washed-out in Kandy on September 2 due to rain. After that India have defeated Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka comprehensively to book their place in the final after missing out of the title clash in 2022 when the tournament was played in T20 format.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will look to test out India’s bench strength in this inconsequential tie with the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and even Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested.

Here are all the details about India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 12 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will take place on Friday, September 15.

Where is India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free in India?

The India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli/Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan/Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud