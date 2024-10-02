IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Credits Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri For His 2nd Birth In Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma’s resurgence in Test cricket has been nothing short of spectacular, marked by his aggressive batting and strategic acumen. After years of fluctuating fortunes, Sharma recently credited his transformation to the unwavering support of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. This powerful alliance has revitalized not just Rohit’s career, but also the fabric of Indian Test cricket.



A New Dawn in Test Cricket



In a candid moment during an interview with Jatin Sapru on YouTube, Sharma recounted the pivotal role that Kohli and Shastri played in reshaping his approach to Test cricket. After his initial struggles in the format, where he had played just 27 Tests until 2018, Rohit was given a second chance. "It felt like a second birth in Test cricket," he stated, reflecting on his debut as an opener in October 2019 against South Africa, where he scored a remarkable 176 runs. The decision to promote him came after a challenging practice match where he was dismissed on the first ball. However, instead of succumbing to pressure, Rohit embraced the challenge, vowing to play with the same attacking mindset that has characterized his white-ball game.



Kohli and Shastri: The Visionaries Behind Rohit's Revival



Kohli, the then-Test captain, and Shastri, the former head coach, recognized Rohit’s potential long before he became the prolific opener he is today. They encouraged him to play freely, emphasizing the need to trust his instincts. "They asked me to play one practice match, which I did. I got out on the very first ball, but I realized that I didn’t have any other choice," Rohit shared. The endorsement from these two giants of Indian cricket not only provided him with the confidence to take risks but also paved the way for a new era in his Test career.



This new mindset led Rohit to approach the game with an attacking flair. His remarkable performance during the second Test against Bangladesh showcased this transformation; he hit two consecutive sixes off the first two balls, asserting his dominance right from the outset. Rohit recalled how Shastri had been advocating for his promotion to the opening slot since 2015, demonstrating the foresight of a coach who saw Rohit’s potential long before others did.



Stats That Speak Volumes



Since taking on the role of opener, Rohit has become an integral part of India's Test batting lineup, amassing 2,594 runs in 34 Tests, including nine centuries and seven fifties. His ability to stabilize the top order has made him a key player in India's Test ambitions. This remarkable transformation highlights the impact of trusting one’s instincts and the importance of a supportive environment, both of which were crucial in Rohit’s case.



Rohit's evolution also exemplifies the strategic brilliance of Shastri and Kohli. Their belief in him not only restored his confidence but also gave him the freedom to express himself on the field. As he put it, “I’ll play my natural game and won’t take the pressure of trying to survive.” This newfound freedom is evident in his gameplay, allowing him to showcase his remarkable talent without inhibition.