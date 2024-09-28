IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson Selected, Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden Call Up As Team India Announce T20I Squad For Bangladesh Series

Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of Team India for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which will also witness the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav. Yadav has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024. India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side.

India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav. (More to follow)