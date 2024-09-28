Advertisement
IND VS BAN

IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson Selected, Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden Call Up As Team India Announce T20I Squad For Bangladesh Series

Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh at home announced.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 10:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of Team India for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which will also witness the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav. Yadav has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024. India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side. 

ALSO READ- IND vs BAN: India's WTC Final Hopes In Danger If 2nd Test IND vs Bangladesh Is Washed Out? Read Here

India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav. (More to follow)

