The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was on Saturday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent downpour. The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on day two at Green Park Stadium.

The groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped. The visibility was also poor. As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15pm.

As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match seems to be headed for a draw. Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 107 for three as only 35 overs could be bowled.

India pacer Akash Deep accounted for Bangladeshi openers -- Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam -- while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back rival skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

India currently lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a PCT tally of 71.67 after 10 matches, positioning them well for a third consecutive final. A 2-0 series win over Bangladesh would have left India needing just three more victories from their remaining eight matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

However, rain threatens to disrupt the second Test, and a draw could complicate India’s road to the final. (IPL 2025: BCCI To Allow 5 Retentions Ahead Of Mega Auction - Report)

If this Test ends in a draw, India will need to win five of their next eight matches to guarantee a spot in the WTC final—assuming their main rivals don’t drop points. This would raise the stakes significantly, as India would then need to sweep New Zealand 3-0 at home and secure at least two wins in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in their own backyard.

While India have won their last two series in Australia, replicating that success under the pressure of WTC qualification will be a daunting task. India's strong record at home and their recent victories in Australia inspire confidence, but the margin for error narrows significantly if this Test ends in a washout.

The upcoming series against New Zealand at home will be critical. India’s formidable home record makes a 3-0 sweep feasible, which would ease the pressure of having to win multiple games in Australia.

Securing two wins in Australia would be a remarkable achievement, but the challenge remains steep. (Musheer Khan To Miss 3 Months Of Action Following Road Accident, Set To Miss Irani Cup, Initial Ranji Games)

For now, India are focused on the current Test against Bangladesh, but with rain threatening to wash out play at Green Park Stadium, the path to the WTC final is looking more complicated. With bowlers like Akash Deep already making an impact, India will be keen to resume play and seize control of the match. Every session lost to rain could heighten the difficulty of their WTC campaign.

India’s immediate focus is on Bangladesh, but the WTC final qualification looms large, and the rain-soaked conditions are throwing a wrench into their plans. (With PTI Inputs)