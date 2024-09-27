Advertisement
IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma's Big Gamble Pays Off! First Indian Skipper To Take Bold Call In 60 Years

 The Indian team won the toss and decided to bowl first on a wicket where a lot of cricket pundits expected Rohit to bat first.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian team is locking horns with Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Since the Indian team won the first Test match, they will look for a whitewash here in Kanpur against the Bangla Tigers. Just ahead of the start of the second Test in Kanpur, Rohit Sharma created history and also became the first captain after 60 years to do so. The Indian team won the toss and decided to bowl first on a wicket where a lot of cricket pundits expected Rohit to bat first.

Meanwhile, Rohit became the first skipper who decided to ball first in Kanpur after winning the toss in 60 years. Earlier, India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did the same back in 1964 during a Test match against England.

Also, it was the first time in nine years that the Indian team went to bowl first after winning the toss in a Test match at home. Back in 2015, the host nation did the same while playing a game against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During the start of the game, India’s pacer Akash Deep gave a brilliant start to the host nation as he dismissed both Bangladesh openers, Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan. Bumrah and Siraj started the proceedings with the new ball and kept putting pressure on Bangladesh batters from the beginning, but they are wicketless as of now. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a wicket as Bangladesh’s score stands at 107/3  after 35 overs at the stumps.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

