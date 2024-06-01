Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch India Vs Bangladesh Warm Up Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The first warm up game for India against Bangladesh is set to unfold at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. This will also be India's first appearance at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where they will play three of their four group-stage matches in the T20 World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are eager to assess the pitch conditions before their opener against Ireland on June 5, followed by the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on June 9. Bangladesh, part of Group D, will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Florida, then face South Africa on June 10 in New York.

Rohit Sharma On India's Preparation

Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of his team quickly acclimatizing to the pitch and conditions ahead of their opener against Ireland on June 5. India will get a chance to evaluate the pitch and conditions in their warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday, which is their only training game before the ICC event. The warm-up match is crucial for India, as their matches will start at 10:30 AM local time, and players need to adjust to daytime matches after playing under lights in the IPL. "We're looking to understand the conditions more importantly (before the tournament proper) as we haven't been here before," Rohit told the ICC.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Warm Up T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh:

When is the India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match ?- Date and Time

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 PM (IST).

Where is the India vs Bangladesh Warm Up Match?

The Ind vs Ban T20 warm up match will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Warm-Up Match?

The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Warm-UP Match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up T20 World Cup Full Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam