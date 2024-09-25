Advertisement
IND VS BAN

'Certain Players Get Special Treatment': BCCI Blamed For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Miserable Form

Talking about the same former India player Sanjay Manjrekar came up with a blunt remark and blamed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for treating players differently.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian team secured victory in the first Test against Bangladesh by 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja were the star performers in the first match but then the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to score big runs. As a result, there have been talks going on that the stalwart players Virat and Rohit should have played the Duleep Trophy.

Talking about the same former India player Sanjay Manjrekar came up with a blunt remark and blamed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for treating players differently.

"I'm not worried, but I'm sure somebody made a note of the fact that they would have been better off had they played some red-ball cricket. There was the option of picking them in the Duleep Trophy. So one has to be careful about treating certain players differently and do what's best for Indian cricket and for the player. Virat and Rohit not playing (Duleep Trophy) was not good for Indian cricket, nor was it good for the two players. Had they played the Duleep Trophy and had some time in the red-ball cricket, things would have been different," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"But they have the class and experience to make a comeback later in the series, and I don't see them, for that reason, not being in form. But something that one must make a quiet note of, and that has been a problem with Indian cricket for a long time now, is that certain players get picked out for special treatment because of their status, which eventually hurts that player more than anyone else," he asserted.

The Indian team will be taking on Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the series, starting from September 27, Friday. All the players of the Indian team have already reached Kanpur and started their preparations for the upcoming second Test.

