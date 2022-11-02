IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli goes past Mahela Jayawardena to score MOST RUNS in T20 World Cup history

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli surpassed the great Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardena to become the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups. He went past Jaywardena's total of 1016 runs during the India vs Bangladesh clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Jayawardena has now slipped to 2nd in the all-time list of most runs in T20 World Cups followed by Chris Gayle (965 runs), Rohit Sharma (921 runs) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897 runs) respectively. Kohli was coming into this tournament after having found his mojo back and smashed two back-to-back fifties vs Pakistan and Netherlands respectively.

Also Read: IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates

Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan asked them come to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit announced one change, bringing in Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda while Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin and KL Rahul kept their places despite bad outing vs Proteas men. Not to forget, Rahul made a stunning comeback in the tournament after failures in the first three matches. He smashed 50 off just 32 balls that included 3 fours and 4 sixes respectively.

Team India need to win this match if they want to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament. They started off the World Cup on a positive note with wins over Pakistan and Zimbabwe respectively. But then came the first defeat of the tournament, the eye-opener and the wake-up call vs South Africans. India lost to South Africa as India's campaign hit a road block suddenly. In Bangladesh, India have an opportunity to come back to winning ways and take one more step towards the semi-finals. Kohli's form will ve of utmost importance if India want to go all the way to the final and lift the trophy on November 13.