The cricketing rivalry between India and Bangladesh never fails to entertain, and the first Test match that began on September 19, 2024, was no exception. While the game started with its fair share of tension and excitement, it was a light-hearted moment involving fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj that quickly became a fan favorite. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first, but the decision quickly backfired as they stumbled out of the gate. The early loss of three wickets within the first session, all at the hands of Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud, left the hosts in a precarious position at just 34 runs. Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6) found themselves back in the pavilion as the pressure mounted. However, the Indian middle order showed resilience. A 62-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship before Pant was dismissed for 39. As the innings progressed, partnerships began to form, with Jaiswal contributing a gritty 56 and KL Rahul adding vital runs.

The Revival by Ashwin and Jadeja

Just when it seemed that the Indian batting lineup was faltering, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to turn the tide. Their incredible stand put India back in a commanding position, and by the close of play, India had reached 339 for 6. Ashwin, nearing a century with 97 runs, and Jadeja, unbeaten at 79, were instrumental in reviving the innings after a rocky start. Their partnership not only brought stability but also excitement to the fans who had come out to support their team.

Hasan Mahmud's impressive bowling performance, claiming four wickets, underscored his growing reputation as a leading fast bowler in international cricket. Despite the early setbacks, India was looking strong, thanks to the resilience shown by Ashwin and Jadeja.

A Viral Moment: Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj

While the match itself was unfolding, it was a moment off the field that caught everyone's attention. Cameras captured Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj in a playful, unexpected pose during a break in play. Fans were amused as Akash Deep leaned into Siraj, resting his head on his shoulder while seemingly sharing a secret. The image, light-hearted and candid, quickly went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), generating a flurry of reactions from fans.

The humorous moment even garnered a reaction from Virat Kohli, who walked in on the scene, only to be met with the amusing sight of his teammates in a cozy chat. Fans flooded social media with memes and playful commentary, dubbing them the "Indian Stoinis-Zampa" duo. Comments like “Akashdeep couldn't control himself” and “He just leaned & took what he wanted” highlighted the jovial atmosphere surrounding the team, even amid a competitive match.