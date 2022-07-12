After winning the T20I series against England, Team India will be looking forward to starting the 50-over series in the same dominant, attacking fashion with which it took on the hosts in the shortest format of the game. The first ODI between England and India will be played at The Oval at Kennington on Tuesday (July 12). Team India won the T20I series against England by 2-1.

In the final T20I, the hosts got a consolation win by 17 runs. On the other hand for England, it will be their first ODI assignment without former captain Eoin Morgan, who announced his retirement from international cricket in late June. Jos Buttler will have to fill in the shoes of a giant as he prepares himself for his first ODI challenge as a full-time white-ball captain. The return of the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan opening duo could be a possibility.

If Dhawan gets a chance, these three one-dayers will be a chance for him to re-establish himself in the team and become a part of Men in Blue’s 2023 50-over World Cup plans. The series will be equally crucial for star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 50-over format will offer them enough time to showcase their cautious and aggressive sides and regain their touch.

For the newer/younger lot of players like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav, this series will give them another chance to fire in the English conditions and solidify their ODI spots. The pace attack has the right balance of experience and youth. Veterans like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami will be the leaders of the attack, with youngsters like Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur also present.

Teams for ODI series

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Match Details

When will the India vs England 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday (July 12).

Where will the India vs England 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at the Oval in London.

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will start at 5.30 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be available on Sony Six Network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.