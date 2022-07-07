IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's slump in form continues and it is among the biggest worries right now in Indian cricket. The run-machine who used to make runs for fun has completely lost his touch. It has been mentioned many a times that Kohli's last international or any ton came back more than 3 years ago in November 2019. This fact itself reflects the slump in detail. Since then Kohli has got many fifties but has not been able to convert them into big hundreds. This is too long a gap for a player of his stature and calibre. Not to forget, after the end of SA series earlier this year, Kohli's Test average dropped from 50s to 40s for the first time in his career. And now he has been removed from ICC top 10 list of best batters in the world. He has been in top 10 batters list since 2016.

If former England captain Michael Vaughan is to be believed then time has come for Kohli to take a sabbatical. He says that with international schedule becoming tighter and tighter it is tough for all-format players to play all 3 formats in times to come.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Why @ashwinravi99 is not allowed to fail in one test but @imVkohli can fail for three years and in every format ? BIAS ? PREJUDICE ? Or POLITCS ?— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) July 6, 2022

Vaughan advised Kohli to go and spend time with the family. Making argument for his point, he said that Kohli will surely have 20-year long career for how great a player he is. So a three-month break is not going to affect his career a lot. He added that going ahead management of teams like India is going to be crucial as they are playing back-to-back tournaments.

"I just look at the schedule for India and England. It's ridiculous. We'll see more and more of this over the next few years. It's just impossible that all format players will be able to play all three formats. The management of all these teams are going to have to be very clever in terms of giving them a breather," Vaughan.

Kohli will feature in India's white-ball legs as well. He will miss the 1st T20 but will be part of the squad from the 2nd T20.