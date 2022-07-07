IND vs ENG 1st T20: Sanju Samson fans were disappointed yet again as the Rajasthan Royals captain was dropped from the playing XI despite doing well in the last game India played vs Ireland. Samson had smashed 77 off 42 ball while opening the innings, which included 9 fours and 4 sixes. That knock had come at a strike rate of 183.33. With Rohit coming back in the playing XI, he had to make way for him which means other opener Ishan Kishan keeps his place.

Sanju fans had earlier stated that politics is being played with Samson as he is not being given a consistent run in the XI. They reiterated the same sentiment, saying that he deserves better.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma also dropped Umran Malik from the XI, giving international debut to Arshdeep Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in IPL. Arshdeep is a fine swing bowler, who is equally good at the death. There was no place for Umran in the playing XI. Hopefully, he will get a go in the two games to come.

Rohit opened up on India trying out many players as well as captain, at the toss. He said: "We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding, players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play."

He also added that he has recovered well from Covid-19. "Recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game. Looking forward to the game as well."

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal