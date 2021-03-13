Ind vs Eng 1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Jasprit Bumrah to achieve THIS huge milestone

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is when he dismissed Jos Buttler during the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad. It was Chahal’s 60th scalp in the T20I cricket.

Chahal, who was playing his 100th international game, trapped Buttler right in front of the stumps in the 8th over of England's innings to give India their first breakthrough of the match and surpass Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 59 wickets in the format.

Bumrah now stands second with 59 wickets in 50 games in India's leading T20I wicket-taker tally while Ravichandran Ashwin stands third with 52 wickets in 46 games. Overall, Chahal stands 18th in the all-time of highest T20I wicket-takers list, which is headed by veteran Sri Lankan pacer Laith Malinga (107 wickets), and ninth among spinners headed by Shahid Afridi (98 wickets).

Meanwhile, England delivered an all-round performance to thrash India by eight wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The Eoin Morgan-led side completely outplayed the hosts to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a paltry target of 125 runs, England got off to a brilliant start with both openers, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, scoring regular boundaries. The duo played brilliantly and did not miss any opportunity to punish lose balls.

With the help of Buttler and Roy's knocks, England reached the 50-run mark in the sixth over. Indian bowlers struggled to restrict the batsmen and failed to get any early breakthrough. In the eighth over, Roy scored a boundary and a six to Yuzvendra Chahal but the bowler made a stunning comeback and dismissed Buttler (28) to end the 72-run partnership. Dawid Malan then took the field.

Roy was just one run short of his half-century when Washington Sundar, in the 12th over, got hold of him. After 12 overs, England's score read 92/2, with Malan and Jonny Bairstow on the field. Malan and Bairstow played cautiously and ensured England do not lose more wickets and easily took their side over the line.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer smashed a sensational half-century to rescue India from early blows but England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to 124/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I of the series on Sunday (March 14) in Ahmedabad.