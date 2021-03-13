IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's insane fielding effort leaves spectators stunned during first T20I, watch video

KL Rahul had an off day with the bat but the Indian opener produced a sensational fielding effort to save a certain six for his side during the opening clash of the five-match T20I series against England in Ahmedabad, which the hosts lost by eight wickets. Rahul managed to fetch just one off four balls as the tourists restricted India for a paltry 124/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy provided England with a solid start as the duo added 72 runs in eight overs, before Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership.

IND vs ENG | Washington Sundar engages in ugly spat with Jonny Bairstow during first T20I, watch video

While both the batsmen were firing guns against the Indian bowlers, KL Rahul left everyone awestruck with a scintillating effort in the first delivery of the fifth over bowled by Axar Patel. Rahul's effort saw him save a certain six as he leapt in the air while fielding at the long-off boundary. The Karnataka cricketer, who normally performs the wicketkeeping duties for India in the limited-over format, dived backwards, plucked the catch and then threw the ball back before he landed over the boundary ropes.

Here is a video of the incident:

What an Effort from KL Rahul to save a 6 pic.twitter.com/k7hKiVGXNm — Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan-led England kicked-off the T20I series on a positive note. Chasing a paltry 125, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler provided the tourists with a solid start as the pair added 72 runs for the opening wicket, before Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over.

Meanwhile, Roy fell short by a run from completing his half-century, but his 32-ball 49 was enough to guide his side home for a comfortable win as the tourists complete the chase in just 15.3 overs.