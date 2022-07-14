After a dominant performance in the first ODI against England, Team India and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to continue their dominant run in the second at Lord's on Thursday (July 14). Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah was in fine rhythm in the previous encounter between India and England, the right-arm pacer picked up six wickets giving away just 19 runs.

Chasing a target of 111, Team India started off on a decent note with the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan steadily taking the innings forward. The duo scored 21 runs in six overs, before bringing the momentum in the game and smashing 35 runs in the next four overs. Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs.

England skipper Jos Buttler will look to motivate his side for a win in this fixture to keep the series alive and take it to the final ODI of the three-match series on July 17.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Weather Report

As per the weather.com, the good news is that the sky will be clear and the chance of rain is as less as 1%. Humidity is predicted about 42% during the day and can rise up to 53% at night. The temperature in London will be 25 degrees during the day and 14 degrees (Celsius) at night.

India vs England 2nd ODI Pitch report

Lord’s has always been an average-scoring venue and the first innings at the venue is likely to be low with an average total of 238. A total of 70 ODI matces have been played at Lord’s and the team bowling first have had the advantage. The pacers will have some advantage of the pitch just like we saw in the first ODI.