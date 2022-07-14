A confident Indian team looks set to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday (July 14) despite Virat Kohli’s dodgy groin and dismal form. The former India captain, who is enduring a prolonged bad patch, missed the first game due to groin strain and it is still not clear if he is fit for the second game.

Kohli’s poor show, however, hasn’t affected the team much as it is playing extremely well in the white-ball games. After clinching the T20 series 2-1, it cantered to a convincing 10-wicket victory in the opening ODI. While the negative aspect of Kohli’s absence is not getting a solid show from country's premier batter in pressure games, on the flip side, his poor form is an opportunity for others to show that they can win games on their own or at least own the big stage like Suryakumar Yadav did in final T20 International at Nottingham.

“I wasn’t playing in the last T20 game and he (Kohli) didn’t play today (Tuesday). I don’t have an update on his injury,” Jasprit Bumrah said when asked about former skipper’s availability for the second game.

Groin strain can easily aggravate into a proper tear if the player rushes himself into the thick of things. A quick single or a swift turnaround during a double can unknowingly worsen a player's condition if he takes field without being hundred percent fit.

At times, some injuries are blessing in disguise for the team management in order to avoid a tough call and Kohli’s groin strain could just be that.

Match Details

England vs India, 2nd ODI

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date & Time: July 14 at 5.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Joe Root

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, David Willey

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: David Willey

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna