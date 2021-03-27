हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Adil Rashid makes Virat Kohli his bunny

Adil Rashid has now become the second-most successful bowler against Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Adil Rashid makes Virat Kohli his bunny
Virat Kohli walks back after getting out off Adil Rashid's delivery (Source: Twitter)

England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday made Virat Kohli his bunny as he dismissed the Indian skipper for the ninth time in international cricket and ended his 66-run knock in the second ODI, which the visitors won comfortably by six wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rashid has now become the second-most successful bowler against the 32-year-old batsman as he has got the better of Kohli on nine occasions. Interestingly, Virat was dropped by Jos Buttler in the 22nd over off Rashid. At that time, Kohli was batting on 35.

Tim Southee is the most successful bowler against Kohli as the Kiwi pacer has dismissed the run-machine 10 times in international cricket. England pacer James Anderson and former spinner Graeme Swann both have dismissed Kohli eight times each across all formats.

In the recently concluded T20I series, Rashid bagged Kohli two times in the five-match series.

Earlier in the day, Kohli touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position.

Kohli is only the second batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in that position, after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings. The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings.

The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (7,774).

Coming back to the match, Kohli smashed his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the ODI format. But the Indian skipper is still in search of his first international hundred since November 2019. In the T20I series, Kohli delivered a brilliant performance as he accumulated 231 runs including three half-centuries to be handed the Player of the Series award.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliAdil RashidIndiaEngland
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes remembers late father, says 'sorry' after being dismissed on 99 - WATCH

Must Watch

PT5M53S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; March 26, 2021