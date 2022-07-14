NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli, says THIS about Indian batter’s form

Virat Kohli’s poor run of form has led to enormous criticism and some of the former cricketers like legend Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have even questioned his place in the T20 side. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch and a groin injury has made the matters worse for the talisman. The 33-year-old’s last international ton came in 2019 and his disappointing run of form continued in Tests and T20I series against England, as he could manage only 11 and 20 in Edgbaston Test and could score only 12 runs in his two innings in T20Is.

Despite all the failures, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly backs him to get back to his scoring ways. “Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly while speaking exclusively to news agency ANI.

Kohli’s poor run of form has led to enormous criticism and some of the former cricketers like legend Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have even questioned his place in the T20 side. “These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” explained Ganguly.

Kohli will have to perform and get back to his scoring ways or he could find it difficult to make it into the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting October 16.

(with ANI inputs)

