Virat Kohli paid tribute to famous punjabi singer - Sidhu Moosewala. Kohli has always shown his love and passion for Punjabi songs and being a Punjabi himself, he is never shy to showcase his dancing skills. During the third and final T20I against England, Kohli paid tribute to Lt. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The 33-year-old was seen doing the signature move of Moosewala, the famous thigh-five which the singer use to do.

In the video, Kohli was seen groving on Moosewala's music during the match and he also did the signature move making the fans roar. The video is going viral since the day India took on England in the 3rd and final T20I.

Checkout the video below...

However, Kohli missed the 1st ODI against England due to an injury after India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the right-hander will not be playing the match as he suffered a groin injury and the team's medical staff is monitoring him. India opted to field first after winning the toss.

Opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers proved their captain Rohit Sharma's decision right as Bumrah wreaked havoc on England batters in the powerplay.

England's opening batter Jason Roy was sent back to the pavilion on a golden duck. Roy's wicket was quickly followed by Joe Root, who was fell prey to Bumrah without scoring a run. Ben Stokes then came to bat, but could not stand long as he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami without opening his account.

At that point opening batter, Jonny Bairstow tried to anchor innings. His inning was cut short by the fiery bowling of Bumrah, who departed Bairstow on seven runs. Captain Jos Buttler stood on the crease like the only hope for the Three Lions. Liam Livingstone the hard-hitting batter of the team was dismissed for a duck by Bumrah.

Chasing 111, Team India started off on a decent note with the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan steadily taking the innings forward. The duo scored 21 runs in six overs, before bringing the momentum in the game and smashing 35 runs in the next four overs.

The Men in Blue crossed the 50-run mark in 10 overs with both the batters standing unbeaten at the crease. Continuing the proceedings at a steady rate, Rohit brought up his half-century in 49 balls and helped Team India reach the 100-run mark in 18 overs.

With only 11 runs left to win, the duo smashed 13 runs in the next four balls and brought Team India to a 10-wicket victory in just mere 18.4 overs and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England. (With Burea inputs)