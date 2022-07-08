IND vs ENG 2nd T20: India showed why they are one of the better sides in world cricket in T20s when they defeated England in the 1st T20 by a big margin of 50 runs at Southampton on Thursday (July 7). The heroes of the game were the bowlers and Hardik Pandya, who produced an all-round show, with a fifty and four wickets in the game. The second T20 is set to take place at Edgbaston and Rohit Sharma's men will be hoping to repeat their good show. Not to forget, the missing members like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will return to their squad. They were missing in the 1st T20 because they were part of the Test squad and were in action in the match till July 5. The 1st T20 was on July 7. So it was tough for them to make it for the 1st game.

Now that India have won the 1st T20 in such a dominant style, it would be interesting to see whether the likes of Kohli and Bumrahs will return to the playing XI or not. As per former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja should not feature in the India playing XI for 2nd T20.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer said that there will be just one change for the 2nd match vs England and it would be Arshdeep Singh making way for Jasprit Bumrah. The reason Arshdeep will be dropped is because he was part of just the first T20. Anyway, Bumrah was going to take his place as dropping Bhuvneshwar will be impossible after his stellar show and he being more experienced of the two.

"It is hard to sit and figure out which direction they are going to go in terms of selection. You have seen India win the first match of the series and then not make any changes for the rest of the series. I don't think they will make any changes. If at all, one change at most, we have to wait and see what it would be," Zaheer said.

"I don't see the possibility of a change and you don't want to lose momentum. Since Arshdeep is not there for the second T20I, Jasprit Bumrah will take that spot," he said.