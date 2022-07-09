IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Team India will be playing the 2nd T20 vs England with an aim to seal the series at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9). Rohit Sharma and Co registred a big win vs England in 1st T20 at Southampton, beating them by a margin of 50 runs. Not to forget, this was an Indian team without the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. These four have returned to the squad after fulfilling their Test match duties. But will they straightaway get a place in the side? Experts doubt.

As per former India pacer Zaheer Khan, it will be difficult for Kohli, Pant and Jadeja to find a place in the playing XI. He argues that India have no reason to make changes in the winning combination. The one likely change will be Arshdeep Singh making way for Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep bowled exceptionally well on his international debut but he does not feature in the squad for the 2nd and 3rd T20. With Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik all in form, how does it give a place for Kohlis and Pants in the playing XI. Not to forget, this set of players have been consistently playing the format for last one month, starting from the SA series.

Even India great Kapil Dev feels that situation demands that Kohli be dropped from the T20 team. He argued that if R Ashwin can be benched from the Test XI then why cannot Kohli be benched.

With Rohit at the helm of things, and Rahul Dravid as coach, it would be interesting to see what decision India take when the toss takes place at 10 pm IST.

On the other hand, England might want to try out Richard Gleeson in place on Tymal Mills, who had a terrific season with the ball in T20 Blast where he picked up 23 wickets.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson