India

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli and boys win the match but penalised for THIS reason

Team India were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second T20I against England.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli and boys win the match but penalised for THIS reason
Team India players fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20I against England (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli-led India might have won the second T20I against England on Monday but their celebration was cut short as they were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match, which was played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

Ishan Kishan's 56, along with an unbeaten 73 from skipper Virat Kohli, helped India chase down the 165-run target in the second T20I of the five-match series.

With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1. In the second T20I, India had decided to hand debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The third T20I will be played on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

