IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Axar Patel makes debut, Kuldeep Yadav returns

Virat Kohli won the toss and has decided to bat first in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team after enduring a heavy 227-run defeat in their first encounter made three changes, with Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav making their way into the side. Meanwhile, Shahbhaz Nadeem, Jasprit Bumrah, and Washington Sundar have been dropped.

This will also be Axar's debut for Team India in the longer format of the game. The spinner was ruled out from the first Test after sustaining a minor injury on his thigh.

Team News: changes for #TeamIndia as @akshar2026, @imkuldeep18 & Mohammad Siraj named in the playing XI for the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test! England make changes to their XI from the first Test & bring in Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali & Olly Stone. pic.twitter.com/ZaiDKCjn4Y — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

England, on the other hand, have also tweaked their winning combination as pacer Stuart Broad along with Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes make their way into the playing XI. Spinner Dom Bess, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler have been dropped.

Captain's speak during toss

Toss Update: #TeamIndia have won the toss & elected to bat against England in the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk! pic.twitter.com/9q28PbUxZ7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

Joe Root: "We would have batted first as well. We gotta try and take early wickets. Hopefully, we can make some inroads this morning. With Jimmy, we are making sure he gets as much cricket as possible. With last two games, it gives him the best chance to be ready. Coming to this surface, We are trying to find the right balance and attack that we think is going to take 20 wickets. We scored big first innings runs in the last game. it will be a different challenge here. We are full of confidence and have done the hard work. Chris Woakes is the one to miss out."

Virat Kohli: "It's a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. It's good toss to win, we need to put runs on the board. There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game because Axar was injured. Unfortunately, Washington even after doing well misses out. Kuldeep Yadav replaces him. Nadeem makes way for Axar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game. We need to manage his work load. Mohammad Siraj comes in for him and he brings good variety. It's not that we haven't beaten them in England. You shouldn't be shocked or surprised if you get defeated at home. It's important to put things into right perspective. It all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere and that's the kind of competetitive cricket we play. It's exciting to be a part of it."

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj