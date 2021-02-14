हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Lunch: India on top after visitors suffer batting collapse

India spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel ran through the England top-order and combined to pick three wickets. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma provided India with the first blow as he trapped Rory Burns LBW on duck. The visitors are batting on 39/4 at lunch on with Ben Stokes present at the crease.    

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Lunch: India on top after visitors suffer batting collapse
R Ashwin has picked two wickets so far. (Twitter/BCCI)

India's bowling attack helped the hosts take complete control in the ongoing second Test against England in Chennai as the visitors lost four wickets in the first session of Day 2. Exploiting the turn of the Chepauk track, India spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel ran through the England top-order and combined to pick three wickets. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma provided India with the first blow as he trapped Rory Burns LBW on duck. 

The visitors are batting on 39/4 at lunch on with Ben Stokes present at the crease. 

The day began with India just being able to add 29 runs to their overnight score of 300/6. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten 58 as Moeen Ali and Olly Stone ran through the Indian tail. 

Among the English bowlers, Ali emerged as the standout player, picking four wickets in 29 overs. Stone scalped three, Jack Leach and Joe Root picked two and one wicket respectively. 

Earlier on Day 1, Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant century to help India dictate the proceedings on Day 1. He found great support from the team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who also completed his half-century.  

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 329/10 (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67; Moeen Ali 4/128 in 29 overs)

England 1st innings: 39*/4 (Dominic Sibley 16, Daniel Lawrence 9; R Ashwin 2/15 in 9 overs)  

