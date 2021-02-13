IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma answers critics with seventh Test ton

Rohit Sharma on Saturday completed his seventh Test ton against England in the second Test in Chennai. The right-handed batsman took 130 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

He is currently playing on 100 from 130 deliveries, which included 14 fours and two sixes. Rohit is joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle as the pair helped India reach 148/3 with one session still remaining in the day's play.

Rohit entered the contest on the back of a dismal show in the previous outing at the same venue. The century comes for the Indian opener after 9 innings and it is also his first ton in Chennai. His previous Test ton was against Bangladesh in November 2019.

With this ton, Rohit also became the first player to hit tons in all formats against four teams (Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England).

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision looked to backfire as England seamer Olly Stone removed young Shubman Gill on 0. However, Rohit remained firm at the other end and went on to add 85 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara, before the latter was removed by Jack Leach.

Skipper Virat Kohli failed to spend much time in the middle as he was dismissed by Moeen Ali on 0. Following his dismissal, Rahane joined Rohit in the middle and since then the pair have added 61 runs from 122 balls for the fourth wicket.