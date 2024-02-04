'I Will Dedicate This 6-Wicket Haul To...', Jasprit Bumrah After Match Defining Spell In IND vs ENG 2nd Test

In a spectacular display of skill and dedication, India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, left cricket enthusiasts in awe with his six-wicket haul against England on the second day of the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam. However, it wasn't just about the wickets; it was a momentous occasion for Bumrah as he dedicated his exceptional performance to his son, Angad.

A Day of Cricket Brilliance

Day two of the Test match witnessed numerous remarkable moments, from Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double century to Zak Crawley's resilient counterattack after India's dominant first innings. Bumrah's six-wicket spell, including a searing yorker that dismantled Ollie Pope's stumps and a gem that left Ben Stokes flummoxed, stood out among the highlights.

Bumrah's Heartfelt Dedication

In a touching moment captured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah expressed, "I will dedicate this to my son. This is his first tour and he is traveling with me. I am excited to see him."

Team Success Over Personal Milestones

While Bumrah celebrated reaching 150 Test wickets, he emphasized the importance of team success, stating, "If the team wins, then the performance matters. At the end of the day, if you contribute to the team's success, there is no better feeling."

Master of Reverse Swing

Bumrah's six-wicket haul showcased his mastery of reverse swing on a pitch favorable to batters. Reflecting on his performance, he remarked, "Probably, I learned to bowl reverse swing before conventional swing because you play a lot of cricket on slow wickets."

Strategic Brilliance: Yorker to Pope

Discussing the dismissal of Ollie Pope, Bumrah revealed, "I had not planned that delivery. I had bowled an outswinger but the ball did not swing and went straight to the arc."

Long-Format Love Affair

Expressing his affection for Test cricket, Bumrah declared, "This format is very dear to me. I wanted to do this. I want to play in this format for the longest period of time."

Day Two Recap and India's Dominance

Recapping the day, India, led by Bumrah's heroics, bundled out England for 253, securing a substantial lead. The hosts finished Day 2 at 28/0 in their second innings, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease, holding a lead of 171 runs.