YASHASVI JAISWAL

'Next Super Star...', Fans Share Rohit Sharma's Old Comment For Yashasvi Jaiswal After Century Against England 2nd Test

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, closely following Jaiswal's journey, expressed his delight at the youngster's century.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal not only redeemed himself but also solidified his position as the future of India's batting during the ongoing second Test against England. His stellar century, a magnificent innings that showcased his prowess against spin, has left fans in awe and stirred discussions about his promising future in Indian cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable innings unfolded in Visakhapatnam, where he played a crucial role in India's commanding position against England. After a setback in the previous Test, where he fell in the 80s, Jaiswal bounced back with an outstanding century. Fans witnessed a blend of precision and aggression as he reached his second Test hundred in just 151 deliveries.

Also Read: Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Fantastic Century With A Six Against England, Video Goes Viral

Jaiswal's Test Milestones

This century marked not only a redemption for Jaiswal but also his first Test hundred at home. His debut Test last July saw him amass an impressive 171 runs against West Indies, setting the stage for what seems to be a promising career. Jaiswal's ability to handle pressure and learn from previous performances demonstrates his maturity on the international stage.

A Glimpse into the Game

India cautiously started their innings with Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal at the helm. Despite a modest 40-run opening stand, Jaiswal's composure and accurate shot selection guided India's innings. Notably, the young opener showcased his attacking prowess by confidently dispatching the ball over the boundary ropes for a commanding six against Joe Root.

Sachin Tendulkar's Approval

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, closely following Jaiswal's journey, expressed his delight at the youngster's century. Tendulkar's two-word reaction, "यशस्वी भव:" (Yashasvi Bhava), reflects the anticipation and excitement surrounding Jaiswal's potential in Indian cricket.

India's Commanding Position

At the time of Tea on Day 2, India's score stood at 225/3, with Jaiswal unbeaten at 125 alongside Rajat Patidar. Jaiswal's aggressive innings, marked by boundaries and a stunning six to bring up his century, put India in control despite occasional wicket losses.

Looking Ahead

As India aims to level the series against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar performance has not only thrilled fans but also raised expectations for the remainder of the Test. With a bright future ahead, Jaiswal seems poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India's batting prowess on the international stage.

