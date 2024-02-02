Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Fantastic Century With A Six Against England, Video Goes Viral

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal redeemed himself after missing out on a home century in Hyderabad last week. The left-handed opener showcased his adaptability and flair, reaching a well-compiled century in just 151 balls on the first day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. Yashasvi Jaiswal's century was a moment of brilliance, as he reached the milestone with a massive six off Tom Hartley's bowling. The celebration that followed, removing his helmet and soaking in the applause, reflected the significance of the achievement. His determination and attacking approach against the English bowlers showcased his intent to dominate.

Yashasvi's Learning Curve

Having learned from the missed opportunity in Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal demonstrated his growth as a player. The first innings in Vizag saw a more composed and strategic approach, with Jaiswal ensuring he converted his half-century into a remarkable century.

Test Milestone

Yashasvi became the 15th Indian opener to notch a century at home against England, joining the ranks of cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Murali Vijay. This century marks his second in just six Test matches, a testament to his growing prowess on the international stage.

Slow and Steady Approach

Jaiswal's innings started cautiously, in stark contrast to the aggressive start in Hyderabad. He, along with Rohit Sharma, navigated through the initial overs, blunting the new-ball attack led by James Anderson and Joe Root. Yashasvi's ability to switch gears became evident as the innings progressed, culminating in a spectacular century.

A Flourish of Shots

The young opener displayed signs of aggression towards the end of the first session, particularly against debutant Shoaib Bashir. Yashasvi's fifty came in the penultimate over of the session, featuring a six and a boundary. Post-lunch, he accelerated, partnering with Shreyas Iyer, and unleashed a flurry of boundaries, signalling his intent to dominate the English bowling attack.