Indian cricket fans were once again left disappointed as Rohit Sharma's batting woes continued in the second Test against England. The seasoned campaigner faced an early setback, falling prey to the debutant Shoaib Bashir's exceptional off-spin. This article delves into Rohit Sharma's recent Test performances and analyzes the events leading to his dismissal in the ongoing match. Since March 2023, Rohit Sharma's form in Test cricket has been inconsistent. Against SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), he has played 19 innings, accumulating 645 runs at an average of 33 with two half-centuries and no centuries. However, against Nepal, Afghanistan, West Indies, and Netherlands, Rohit has been prolific, amassing 639 runs in 10 innings at an astonishing average of 91, including four fifties and three centuries.

Rohit Sharma since March 2023



Against SENA

Innings - 19

Runs - 645

Avg - 33

50/100 - 2/0



Against Nepal/Afg/WI/Netherlands

Innings - 10

Runs - 639

Avg - 91

50/100 - 4/3 pic.twitter.com/VOC7NMSIgj — Kohlisthetic (@TheKohlisthetic) February 2, 2024

Early Blow in the Second Test: Shoaib Bashir's Debutant Brilliance

India's decision to bat first in the second Test at Visakhapatnam took an early hit as Rohit Sharma fell to the debutant Shoaib Bashir. The young off-spinner showcased his skill with a delivery that pitched outside off stump, spun sharply, and caught Rohit off-guard. The Indian captain's struggle in the longer format continued as he departed for a modest 14 runs off 41 balls.

Kevin Pietersen's Critique: Lack of Urgency and 'Lazy' Approach

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed disappointment in Rohit Sharma's performance, labelling his dismissal as "lazy." Pietersen noted that despite favourable batting conditions, Rohit failed to capitalize on the opportunity. The dismissal was a result of a lack of urgency in his shot, and Pietersen emphasized that there was no need for such complacency, especially against a young and inexperienced bowling attack.

Team Changes and India's Strategy

The second Test witnessed strategic changes in the Indian lineup, with Rajat Patidar replacing the injured KL Rahul, Mukesh Kumar managing workload in place of Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav stepping in for the injured Ravindra Jadeja. These changes reflected India's approach to balance and strengthen their side amidst injuries.