After 2018 and 2021, it will be the third time that an ODI series between England and India will enter a winner-takes-it-all decider match. Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester will see both England and India take the field to decide who ends this trip on a high: hosts on visitors. With less than 18 months to go for the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India, the three-match series has been a medium for England to see how they are standing in life post-Eoin Morgan's retirement and what they would need more to firm up their plans for a title defence in the subcontinent.

Match Details

India vs England, 3rd ODI

July 14, Thursday

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3:30 PM IST

Full Squads

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

