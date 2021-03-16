हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Cricket fraternity hails Virat Kohli as skipper leads India's recovery

Virat Kohli switched gears towards the end of the innings as India fetched 69 in the final five overs. Out of the 69, 49 from 17 balls came from the Indian skipper's bat. 

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Cricket fraternity hails Virat Kohli as skipper leads India&#039;s recovery
Virat Kohli scored his 27th T20I fifty against England. (Twitter/BCCI)

Virat Kohli-led India's fightback after the hosts got off to a dreadful start in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Kohli's unbeaten knock of 77 helped the hosts recover as India piled a challenging 156/6 in their 20 overs. This was also Kohli's second half-century in consecutive T20Is and his 27th in this format.  

The Indian skipper started his innings on a cautious note, as the hosts were reeling at 24/3 in 5.2 overs. However, Kohli switched gears towards the end of the innings as India fetched 69 in the final five overs. Out of the 69, 49 from 17 balls came from Kohli's bat. During the course, Kohli also smacked 17 runs in the 18th over bowled by Mark Wood, which included two sixes and a four.  

The late power-hitting also saw Hardik Pandya providing the perfect support to his skipper. Together, the pair added 70 runs for the sixth wicket. 

Several former cricketers joined on Twitter to laud the Indian skipper for his brilliant rescue work. Here are a few tweets:  

The five-match series is squared at 1-1.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

India vs England 3rd T20I: Eng skipper Eoin Morgan creates THIS unique record

Must Watch

PT13M

West Bengal Election 2021: People of Bengal trapped in my goons vs your goons?