Following Suryakumar Yadav's heroic ton in the final T20I against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's 10-year-old tweet has resurfaced on social media and has gone viral. In the Tweet, that dates back to December 10, 2011, Rohit advised Twitterattis to watch out for Surya in future.

Suryakumar reached the three-figure mark in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He completed magnificent innings of 117 (55) including 14 boundaries and 6 sixes. It is Surya's maiden T20I ton in his 19th international match.

Notably, Suryakumar earned praises from all across the world for his superb innings, but Rohit had predicted that SKY is an upcoming superstar ten years ago only as he had then tweeted, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! December 10, 2011

Meanwhile, Suryakumar became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in the T20I. Rohit (4), KL Rahul (2), Suresh Raina (1), and Deepak Hooda (1) -- are the only ones to achieve the feat.

The right-handed batter is the third Indian batsman after KL Rahul (twice) and Rohit Sharma to score a century while chasing a target in T20 Internationals.

Talking about the match, Suryakumar's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series.

The inning was a disappointing one for India. They lost their top order within a very short time.

A huge 119-run partnership followed between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) and gave India a chance in the match. But the English side pulled back the game in their favour by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied Men in Blue a clean sweep. India has won the series 2-1.