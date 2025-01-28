IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Varun Chakaravarthy Joins Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Elite List, Becomes First Bowler In History To...
Varun Chakaravarthy ran through a clueless England batting line-up in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot.
Varun Chakaravarthy continued his superb run with the ball in the ongoing T20I series between India and England to script history. Varun ran through a clueless England batting line-up in the 3rd T20I with his sensational fifer (5 for 24) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.
The right-arm spinner Chakravarthy accounted for Jos Buttler (24), Jamie Smith (6), Jamie Overton (0), Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) to record his second five-for in the shortest format and put England on the back foot.
History Maker Varun Chakravarthy
After his sensational fifer in Rajkot, Varun became the first cricketer to pick 10 wickets or more in a bilateral T20I series between India and England. He had picked up three and two wickets, respectively, in the first and the second T20I in Kolkata and Chennai.
Chakravarthy, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has also become the first player in history to have picked 10 or more wickets in two bilateral T20I series. He had earlier picked up 12 wickets in the four-match series against South Africa in November 2024.
Varun Chakavarthy Joins Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Following his heroics with the ball in Rajkot, Varun Chakavarthy joined Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an elite list. Varun became the 3rd Indian bowler to pick multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is. Both Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar have had two five-wicket hauls in T20Is as well.
Multiple Five-Wicket Hauls For India In T20Is
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
5/24 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2018
5/4 vs AFG, Dubai, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav
5/24 vs ENG, Manchester, 2018
5/17 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023
Varun Chakravarthy
5/17 vs SA, Gqeberha, 2024
5/24 vs ENG, Rajkot, 202
