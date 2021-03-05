Ind vs Eng 4th Test: James Anderson achieve THIS big feat, joins McGarth and Akram on elite list

England’s veteran pacer James Anderson on Friday (March 5) became only the third pacer and sixth bowler overall to bag 900 international wickets. 38-year-old Anderson reached the mark when he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the achievement, Anderson has joined Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram on the elite list. While McGrath has 949 wickets to his name, Akram has scalped 916 wickets in his international career spanning 19 years.

Besides this, Muttiah Muralitharan (1347), Shane Warne (1001) and Anil Kumble (956) are on the list of spinners on this list. Also, Anderson is the first England bowler to achieve the milestone.

Most international wickets in a career

Muralitharan - 1,347

Shane Warne - 1,001

Anil Kumble - 956

Glenn McGrath - 949

Wasim Akram 916

Earlier on Day 1, Anderson had dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck, handing England an early breakthrough after India had dismissed England for 205 runs in their first innings, courtesy R Ashwin (3) and Axar Patel (4) wickets. Mohammad Siraj had scalped two wickets after replacing Bumrah in the India lineup.

Notably, India are currently leading the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch the series and secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. England, however, are already knocked out of the tournament.