World Test Championships: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian to get this BIG record

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in the ongoing four-match India-England series. Rohit is already the leading run-scorer for India in the series with over 300 runs and is currently unbeaten on 27 runs on Day Two of the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the course of his knock, Rohit has become only the second Indian batsman to complete 1,000 runs in the inaugural World Test Championships (WTC). The Mumbai opener ticked past 1,000 runs in 11 games in the ongoing WTC at a phenomenal average of over 67 with four hundreds and two fifties.

Rohit’s Mumbai teammate and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the only other Indian batsman with over 1,000 runs in the WTC. Rahane has achieved this mark in 17 games with three hundreds and six fifties at an average of 44.58.

The leading run-scorer in the WTC is Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who has piled up 1,675 runs at an average of 72.82 with five hundreds and nine half-centuries in just 13 games. In-form Joe Root, the captain of England, is the second-highest run-getter in the WTC with 1,630 runs at an average of 47.94 with three hundreds and eight half-centuries in 20 Tests.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could have also crossed the 1,000-run mark before the WTC final later this year, but he fell for an eight-ball duck in the first innings of the fourth Test. Kohli has tallied 877 runs in 14 games at a somewhat modest average of 43.85 with two tons including 254 not out.

Kohli has a chance to make up for the first innings failure if the game goes the distance in Ahmedabad. India need to win or draw the fourth Test against England to reach the WTC final against New Zealand later this year at the Lord’s.