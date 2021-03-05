हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Test Championships

World Test Championships: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian to get this BIG record

The Mumbai opener ticked past 1,000 runs in 11 games in the ongoing WTC at a phenomenal average of over 67 with four hundreds and two fifties. Kohli has tallied 877 runs in 14 games at a somewhat modest average of 43.85 with two tons including 254 not out.  

World Test Championships: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian to get this BIG record
Indian opener Rohit Sharma bats on Day Two of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in the ongoing four-match India-England series. Rohit is already the leading run-scorer for India in the series with over 300 runs and is currently unbeaten on 27 runs on Day Two of the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

During the course of his knock, Rohit has become only the second Indian batsman to complete 1,000 runs in the inaugural World Test Championships (WTC). The Mumbai opener ticked past 1,000 runs in 11 games in the ongoing WTC at a phenomenal average of over 67 with four hundreds and two fifties. 

Rohit’s Mumbai teammate and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the only other Indian batsman with over 1,000 runs in the WTC. Rahane has achieved this mark in 17 games with three hundreds and six fifties at an average of 44.58. 

The leading run-scorer in the WTC is Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who has piled up 1,675 runs at an average of 72.82 with five hundreds and nine half-centuries in just 13 games. In-form Joe Root, the captain of England, is the second-highest run-getter in the WTC with 1,630 runs at an average of 47.94 with three hundreds and eight half-centuries in 20 Tests. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could have also crossed the 1,000-run mark before the WTC final later this year, but he fell for an eight-ball duck in the first innings of the fourth Test. Kohli has tallied 877 runs in 14 games at a somewhat modest average of 43.85 with two tons including 254 not out.  

Kohli has a chance to make up for the first innings failure if the game goes the distance in Ahmedabad. India need to win or draw the fourth Test against England to reach the WTC final against New Zealand later this year at the Lord’s.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Test ChampionshipsIndia vs EnglandRohit SharmaVirat Kohli
Next
Story

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli’s side completely ‘out-skilled’ visitors, admits Michael Vaughan

Must Watch

PT1M28S

A video of former Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah goes viral on social media