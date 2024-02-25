IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Completes 4,000 Runs In Test Cricket For India

During India's fourth match against England in Ranchi on Friday, Rohit Sharma reached a significant milestone by completing 4000 runs in Test cricket. He becomes the 17th Indian player to achieve this feat, doing so in his 58th Test match. Among his compatriots, Rohit ranks as the 10th fastest to reach this milestone, with Virender Sehwag holding the record for the fastest, achieving it in just 79 innings.

Since making his Test debut in 2013, the 36-year-old Indian captain has showcased his prowess in the longer format, maintaining an impressive average of over 44. Rohit's Test career boasts 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries, with a top score of 212, achieved against South Africa in 2019. (Dhruv Jurel Honors Kargil War Veteran Father With Inspirational Celebration, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

Initially starting his Test career as a middle-order batsman, Rohit made a significant transition to becoming an opener in 2019, a move that has proven successful for both him and the Indian team.

A five-wicket haul by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out England for just 145 runs in their second innings and get a target of 192 runs to seal the series on day three of the fourth Test at Ranchi on Sunday.

India ended the day at 40/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten. England started the final session at 120/5, with Jonny Bairstow (30*) and Ben Foakes (0*) unbeaten.

Ravindra Jadeja struck for India at the very first ball of the session and from then on, it opened the floodgates. Bairstow had a lapse of concentration and he handed an easy catch to Rajat Patidar at covers for just 30 in 42 balls. England was 120/6.

Tom Hartley and Ollie Robinson looked to give England a brief respite from these quick wickets, but Kuldeep Yadav's spin continued its magic, first removing Hartley for just seven after being caught by Sarfaraz Khan and then he trapped Robinson leg-before-wicket for zero. England was 133/8.

Then veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had his moment, registering his first major success of the series. Dismissing Ben Foakes (17) and James Anderon (0) in the same over, he got his five-wicket haul, his first in the series. England was bundled out for 145 and set India a target of 192 runs to win.

Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep (4/22) led a major spin assault on England batters and Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket. All ten wickets were taken by spinners. India came out with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma starting the run-chase of 192 runs. Rohit targeted Hartley and hit him for some boundaries. India ended the final session without a loss of a wicket.

Earlier, Ashwin and Kuldeep spun a web as England lost five wickets early in the second session of the ongoing fourth Test to put India in control of proceedings at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday.

At the time of Tea, England's score read 120/5 - lead by 166 runs- with Jonny Bairstow (30) and Ben Foakes (0) standing unbeaten at the crease. India ended the second session on a great note as the hosts pulled their way right back into this match after a flurry of wickets.

Early in the second session, star spinner Ashwin provided India with two back-to-back breakthroughs as he dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on consecutive deliveries.

Despite losing two wickets in quick succession, England gained momentum as Zak Crawley started dealing in boundaries.

India turned to Mohammed Siraj after starting with 15 overs of spin from both ends, however, England kept the momentum in their favour. In the 17th over of the game, Ashwin sent dangerous batter Joe Root packing with a full and straight delivery off the final ball.

Crawley continued his blistering form and slammed his third half-century of the series. The English batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

A cracker from Kuldeep helped India spring in their step again as he removed well-set batter Crawley for 60. Crawley stepped back at a beauty that skidded through, beat the bat and smashed into the middle stump.

Kuldeep got the main man as he removed captain Ben Stokes for 4. The ball stayed low and Stokes had no answer for it, seeing it hit his shin and then spin back through his legs to hit the stumps, leaving England tottering at 120/5 at Tea.

Earlier, at lunch, India ended their first inning at 307 and trailed by 46 runs after Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav played a 76-run partnership.

Day three started with Kuldeep and Dhruv Jurel on the crease. Both the Indians were playing calmly and slowly putting runs on the scoreboard at a time when the hosts were under pressure.

Jurel and Kuldeep helped India to cross the 250-run mark in the 86th over. However, James Anderson made the first breakthrough of the day after he dismissed Kuldeep for 28 runs for 131 balls in the 89th. The off-spinner smashed 2 fours as well.

India moved past the 300 runs mark in the 101.6 overs after playing 618 balls. After the dismissal, India failed to build another partnership in their first inning. Later in the 101st over, Shoaib Bashir removed Akash Deep for 9 runs from 29 balls. With Deep's wicket, Bashir bagged his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Bashir was the main man to keep a check on India's run rate and put England in the driver's seat.

Jurel claimed his first fifty in the first ball of the 90th over. However, the youngster was unlucky to hit a century as he was dismissed by Tom Hartley for 90 runs from 149 balls and ended India's first inning. Jurel smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes with a strike rate of 60.40. On the other hand, Bashir led the English bowling attack with his fifer. While Hartley bagged three wickets as he gave away 68 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 307 and 40/0 (Rohit Sharma 24*, Yashasvi Jaiswal) need to score 152 more runs against England: 353 and 145 (Zak Crawley 60, Jonny Bairstow 30, Ravichandran Ashwin 5/51). (With ANI inputs)