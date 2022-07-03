India vs England 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah is having a great Test match vs England. From the moment he became the stand-in captain for India after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test due to positive Coronavirus Test, Bumrah has been having a ball. He first shocked the cricketing world by breaking Brian Lara's record of hitting most runs in a Test match over. Then he came back with a stunning spell with the ball in hand, removing first 3 English wickets. On Day 3, he displayed his mad fielding skills, with a blinder of a catch off the bowling of Shardul Thakur, to dismiss rival captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes was playing with fire, going big on every ball and the chance was round the corner. Not too long ago, Thakur had dropped Stokes but luck ran out soon for the English captain as his shot over long off did not really go over the fielder. Bumrah dived to his left to take a stunning catch and cut short Stokes' day in the office with the bat in hand.

Take a look at the catch below.

The match is slightly inclinded towards India (at the time of writing of this article) with England losing 6 wickets and the lead still over 200 runs. England have 4 wickets in hand with Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings in the middle. Bairstow has launched an attack on the Indian pacers on Day 3. Despite Stokes walking back for 25 off 36 balls, Bairstow did not switch off his attacking intent and continued playing shots.

If England manage to reduce the lead below 50, we will have a match on as then India will have to build another huge score to get to a position from where they cannot lose. Not to forget, what is at stake: the series itself. England need to win at any cost to level the series 2-2. While India either need a win or a draw to cinch their first Test series win in England since 2007-08.