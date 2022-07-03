NewsCricket
IND VS ENG LIVE UPDATES

IND vs ENG 5th Test Match Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India look to bowl out England early

Follow Live score and updates of India vs England 5th Test Day 3 being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday (July 3).

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

On Day 2, England was left struggling at 84/5 at the end of the final session. At the end of the day, England's score in their first innings read 84/5, with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) standing at the crease. India were bowled out for 416 earlier in the day.

England batters struggled against skipper Jasprit Bumrah's lethal pace, finishing at 60/3 at the end of the second session of the fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Highlight of the day was Bumrah hitting Broad for 29 runs and six runs in the form of extras made it 35 runs of the over.

Coming to India's bowling attack, Bumrah took 3 wickets displaying an impressive performance along with Shami and Siraj both taking one wickets, respectively. India will eye to bowl out England before lunch of Day 3 for sure. Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes will continue batting for England as they trail by 332 runs.

03 July 2022
14:39 PM

Weather REPORT!

Rain spoiled the action on Day 2 many times with the players coming off the field and then again going on the field but returning to the dressing room just after 20 minutes of action. Early lunch and early tea were taken yesterday because of the rain. Today? Read all about the Day 3 weather report by clicking HERE.

14:37 PM

HERE WE GO!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England fifth Test match, Day 3 where India will look to bowl England out early after taking five wickets on Day 2.

