Ravindra Jadeja returned to good form with a brilliant hundred vs England in the fifth and last Test of the five-match series at Edgbastion on Saturday (July 2). The India all-rounder was going through a bad form in IPL 2022 and had was in news only for wrong reasons. Not to forget, Jadeja had been made the captain of the Chennai Super Kings just two days before the campaign began. And it affected his game, due to which he resigned from captaincy only after a few games, giving the job back to MS Dhoni. But Jadeja continued to struggle in the season before an injury ruled him out of the competition. It took time for him to recover as he eventually missed the South Africa T20s at home. Off the field rumours too began to come up as an alleged feud between Jadeja and CSK management was guessed but all the rumours were quashed by CSK soon.

Jadeja returned to cricket in the fifth Test and got back with a bang. With India reeling at 89 for 5 on Day 1 of the Test match, Jadeja partnered with Rishabh Pant and put up more than 200 runs for the 6th wicket to recover India from a deep trouble. On Day 2, he completed his 3rd Test ton, a knock that he will remember and cherish for ages.

After the end of Day 2, Jadeja attended a press conference and he was asked a question on the CSK captaincy debacle and whether it was playing on his mind when he went to bat? Jadaja said 'absolutely not' before adding that when he is playin for India, all his focus is doing well for the national team.

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction that performing well for India,” he told the reporters after stumps on Day 2.

Jadeja also said that it feels good to achieve a batting landmark in England, where it is tough for overseas batters to perform due to conditions and swing. He added that he is going to take confidence from this knock as making a 100 in swinging conditions like England is not an easy task.