India vs England 5th Test: Rishabh Pant is getting praise from everywhere around the world. His quickfire ton vs England in the fifth and last Test of the series took India out of deep trouble as they were 98/5 at one stage in the first innings. Pant went back to the dressing room after having scored 146 off 111 balls, that included 20 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Not to forget, Pant's innings has got him praise from across the border as well. Pakistani journalists and former cricketers have been showering praise for the 24-year-old apart from one Ex-Pakistan bowler Mohammad Asif.

In a Twitter post, Asif said that Pant scored the century not because of his own effort but because England bowlers bowled in his area. Pointing to flaws in Pant's technique, Asif said that he plays only with his upper hand, his other hand does not move at all.

"It was totally England bowlers’ fault as Pant did no wonders. He (Pant) has technical faults. His left hand doesn’t work but still, he managed to score a century because English bowlers didn’t bowl to him in his weak areas," said Asif.

Asif said that England bowlers never made Pant play in the V. Rather they bowled in his areas, allowed him to score freely by putting up a left-arm spinner against him. He said that he is not against Pant but has to call out his technical faults.

- Muhammad Asif about the India batsmen, Kohli & Pant! pic.twitter.com/1gC3Akfanm July 2, 2022

The tainted Pakistan pacer, who was banned on charges for spot fixing, said that he had pointed technical faults in Virat Kohli's batting three years ago and he has not scored a century in the same duration. He again said that he is not against Kohlis and Pants but there remains a technical flaw in their batting.

Coming to match, England will resume their Day 3 on 84/5 with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. The hosts will be hoping from same performance as Pant and Ravindra Jadeja from these two to help England come out of the deep trouble they are in right now. England trail by 332 runs.