Rishabh Pant broke records when he smashed his fifth Test ton and the fourth overseas on Friday (July 1). But more importantly, his knock of 146 off just 111 balls took India out of a difficult situation. India finished the day at 338/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (87) and Mohammed Shami in the middle. India will look to cross the 400 run mark to put more pressure on England in the fifth and last Test being played at Edgbaston.

Coming to Pant, he smashed 20 fours and 4 sixes in his innings, which was hailed by India legends on Twitter. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to Sourav Ganguly, Pant made everyone turn and notice thanks to his blistering innings. Sehwag had a special post for Pant, he wrote: "Pant is in a league of his own. The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one."

A day later, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper and batter has replied to his former Delhi captain, saying that Viru is one of the greatest and one of the best cricketers in the world.

Look at their exchange below.

@virendersehwag bhaiya .. love this. __ you are one of the greatest and one of the best. __ https://t.co/Qik7FYbKEt— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 2, 2022

Fans are impressed with Pant's reply, praising him not just for the knock but also giving back respect to former players like Sehwag with such a heartwarming message.

Pant broke many records in this innings. He has joined the likes of Budhi Kunderan, MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha in list of players with two Test hundreds in a calender year.

He has 4 overseas centuries to his name in 23 matches. Other Indian wicketkeepers have same number in a combined total of 260 matches. That really puts into perspective the Pant impact on Indian cricket.

Pant also recorded the third fastest ton by an Indian outside Asia. He smashed the century in just 89 balls. He is behind Virender Sehwag (78 balls) who did it vs West Indies at Gros Islet in 2006 and Mohammad Azharuddin who smashed a ton in just 88 balls vs England at Lord's in 1990.